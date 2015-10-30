Oct 30 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil company, swung to a quarterly loss due to a C$3.8
billion ($2.9 billion) after-tax impairment charge.
The company said it has cut about 1,400 jobs till the end of
the third quarter ended Sept. 30 and that it also wrote down
C$167 million related to legacy oil and natural gas assets in
Western Canada. (bit.ly/1jWt8XA)
Husky reported a net loss of C$4.1 billion, or C$4.19 per
share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of C$571
million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. It also
posted a profit in the second quarter.
($1 = C$1.3143)
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)