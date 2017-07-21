Canada's Husky Energy posts smaller 2nd-qtr loss

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a smaller loss on Friday, helped partly by higher oil prices and a rise in production.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$93 million ($73.89 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$196 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier

Husky produced 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), higher than the 316,000 boed it produced, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2586 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)