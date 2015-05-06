GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
May 6 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 71 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by weak oil and gas prices.
The company's net income fell to C$191 million ($159 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$662 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Husky said the earnings included C$203 million in deferred tax recovery. ($1 = C$1.20) (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SINGAPORE, March 28 Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but crude continued to be weighed down by surging U.S. production and uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market.