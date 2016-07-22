July 22 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.
3 integrated oil company, reported a second-quarter loss,
compared with a year-earlier profit, as production fell due to
planned maintenance and the Fort McMurray wildfire in Alberta.
The Calgary-based company reported a loss of C$196 million
($149.4 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, for the second
quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$120 million,
or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total production fell about 6 percent to 316,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day in the quarter.
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)
