July 22 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.
3 integrated oil company, reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss on Friday as its focus on fewer, more efficient
resource plays helped reduce production costs.
The strong results sent shares up 2.66 percent to C$15.83 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, even as the Calgary-based company
rushed to clean up after oil spilled into a major western
Canadian river on Thursday.
Production operating costs fell about 12 percent to $10.79
per barrel in the second quarter from a year earlier, as the
company benefits from its six-year-long effort to transform its
business by investing in projects with lower costs.
By year's end, more than 40 percent of the company's output
is expected to come from low break-even projects, up from just 8
percent in 2010, when it began the turnaround, Husky said in
June.
The company also has sold non-core assets, including royalty
interests in Western Canada, for about C$1.2 billion.
Speaking on an analyst call, chief financial officer Jon
McKenzie said the company had closed a few small asset sales in
July but bulk of its deals were done for now.
"We said at the beginning of this program this wouldn't be a
fire sale," he said. "If the market changes and allows us to
further restructure, we'd consider it but the bulk of the heavy
lifting is now behind us."
Husky's total production fell about 6 percent to 316,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the three months
ended June due to planned maintenance and the Fort McMurray
wildfire in Alberta.
The company said its Sunrise Energy Project was running at
roughly the same level as before the fire and said it expects
annual production at the low end of its forecast 315,000-345,000
boepd.
Cash flow from operations more than halved to C$488 million
in the latest quarter.
Husky reported a loss of C$196 million, or 20 Canadian cents
per share, compared with a profit of C$120 million, or 10
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company's loss was 9 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts' on
average had estimated a loss of 21 Canadian cents per share.
Overall earnings break-even is expected to be sub-$40 WTI by
the end of 2016, the company said. U.S. benchmark crude
was trading down 2.17 percent at $43.78 on Friday.
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Bill Trott)