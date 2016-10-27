(Refiles to drop extraneaous words in second paragraph)
* Q3 adjusted loss $0.10/share vs est. loss $0.08/share
* Cuts 2016 budget to C$2 bln from C$2.1-C$2.3 bln
* Posts net profit on near C$1.5 bln gains on asset sales
* Shares down nearly 2 pct
Oct 27 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3
integrated oil company, reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss and joined larger rival Cenovus Energy Inc
in trimming its capital budget for the year.
Oil producers have severely curtailed spending in response
to a near 60 percent fall in crude prices since mid-2014.
Husky said it now expects to spend about C$2 billion ($1.49
billion) this year, below its prior forecast of C$2.1 billion to
C$2.3 billion.
The company had previously lowered its capital expenditure
plan in January from a forecast of C$2.9 billion to C$3.1
billion.
Husky has achieved its target of generating more than 40
percent of its production from projects that have low operating
costs and capital requirements, Chief Executive Asim Ghosh said
in a statement.
"And we have many more such projects in the wings," said
Ghosh on Thursday, a day after announcing that he would retire
on Dec. 5 after seven years at the helm.
The company's shares were down nearly 2 percent at C$14.96
in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Husky's rival Cenovus Energy also reported a
bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss on Thursday and trimmed
its 2016 capital spending budget.
Husky's total production fell about 10 percent to 301,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said its realized prices
for oil and gas fell 16 percent.
Cash flow from operations shrank to C$484 million from C$674
million.
However, Husky recorded nearly C$1.5 billion in gains
related to asset sales, helping it post a quarterly profit of
C$1.39 billion, compared with a year-ago loss of C$4.09 billion.
Excluding items, the company lost 10 Canadian cents per
share, bigger than analysts' average estimate of 8 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Martina D'Couto and Savio D'Souza)