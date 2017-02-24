BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
The company reported a profit of C$186 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Excluding the one-time items, Husky posted a loss of $6 million.
Husky recorded a loss of C$69 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
The company's average production fell 8.4 percent to 327,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the latest quarter. ($1 = 1.31) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer