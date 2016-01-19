CALGARY, Alberta Jan 19 Husky Energy
cut C$800,000 ($548,885.08) from its 2016 capital budget and
slashed production guidance by 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day on Tuesday in the latest sign that Canadian producers
are scrambling to cope with low oil prices.
Calgary-based Husky said it will spend between C$2.1-2.3
billion this year, down 27 percent from its original capital
budget, and produce between 315,000-345,000 boepd.
The company said savings would be achieved primarily through
deferring discretionary activities in Western Canada.
($1 = 1.4575 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)