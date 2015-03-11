CALGARY, Alberta, March 11 About 1,000
construction workers employed by a contractor at Husky Energy
Inc's Sunrise oil sands project were laid off
unexpectedly on Wednesday, a union official confirmed.
Izzy Huygen, a Fort McMurray, Alberta, representative of the
Christian Labour Association of Canada, said many of the workers
had expected their positions to remain until summer, but were
informed of the layoffs on Wednesday morning.
They were employed by Saipem SpA's Canadian unit,
which could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)