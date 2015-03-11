CALGARY, Alberta, March 11 About 1,000 construction workers employed by a contractor at Husky Energy Inc's Sunrise oil sands project were laid off unexpectedly on Wednesday, a union official confirmed.

Izzy Huygen, a Fort McMurray, Alberta, representative of the Christian Labour Association of Canada, said many of the workers had expected their positions to remain until summer, but were informed of the layoffs on Wednesday morning.

They were employed by Saipem SpA's Canadian unit, which could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)