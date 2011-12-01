(Follows alerts)
Dec 1 Refiner Husky Energy Inc
sees its year-end production to be at the high end of its prior
forecast, and said it expects 2012 capital spending to fall 3
percent.
Canada's third-largest oil producer said it expects year-end
prodcution for 2011 in the range of 312,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d).
Third-quarter total production for the company before
royalties averaged 309,100 boe/d.
For 2012, it expects production to be impacted due to
maintenance at its Atlantic region offstations, and sees annual
production in the range of 290,000-315,000 bbls/day.
The company said it plans to spend C$4.7 billion in capital
expenditure in 2012, compared to its 2011 capital spending
forecast of C$4.86 billion.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing,
produces oil and gas in Canada and Southeast Asia, and operates
refineries in British Columbia and Ohio.
The company also plans to double its investment to $610
million in the Sunrise oilsands project in Northern Alberta as
it ramps up construction.
Just over $1 billion is budgeted for developing its Liwan
Gas project in offshore China, which is on target for first
production in 2013-2014, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Husky closed at C$25.40 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0168 Canadian dollars)
