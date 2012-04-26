HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Husky Energy Inc has taken its Western Canadian heavy oil upgrader down for minor maintenance this month, and plans major maintenance in May on the production vessel for its offshore Newfoundland oil field.
Husky said the 82,000 barrel a day Lloydminster upgrader on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border will be down for 20 days and is expected to be back in full operation in early May.
Meanwhile, the SeaRose, the floating production, offloading and storage vessel for the White Rose oil project in the North Atlantic, will sail to dry dock for 125 days of planned maintenance next month, the company said. The outage is factored into Husky's annual production target. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.