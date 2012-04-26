CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Husky Energy Inc has taken its Western Canadian heavy oil upgrader down for minor maintenance this month, and plans major maintenance in May on the production vessel for its offshore Newfoundland oil field.

Husky said the 82,000 barrel a day Lloydminster upgrader on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border will be down for 20 days and is expected to be back in full operation in early May.

Meanwhile, the SeaRose, the floating production, offloading and storage vessel for the White Rose oil project in the North Atlantic, will sail to dry dock for 125 days of planned maintenance next month, the company said. The outage is factored into Husky's annual production target. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)