BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
July 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 4 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, helped by an 8 percent rise in production.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$628 million ($586 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$605 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Total production rose to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
($1 = 1.0719 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering