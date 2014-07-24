(Adds details on Sunrise costs, executive quote)
July 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky
Energy Inc, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, reported a 4 percent increase in second-quarter
earnings on Thursday, helped by an 8 percent rise in production.
Canada's No.3 integrated oil company also said it continues
to see "some cost pressure" at its C$2.7 billion ($2.5
billion)Sunrise Energy project in northern Alberta, but declined
to provide a cost update until the specifics were nailed down.
"We have to finalize details with the contractor, so I can't
give any update on that," said Bob Baird, downstream senior vice
president, on a conference call, adding: "We are still seeing
our return on the project meeting our original expectations."
Husky first said that costs could climb for phase one of
Sunrise, which is set to start up later this year, at an
investor day in June. The project, a joint venture with BP Plc
, is set to produce some 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd).
Shares of Husky, which produces oil and gas in Canada and
Southeast Asia, were up 0.6 percent at C$34.30 around midday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, as second quarter earnings met
analyst expectations.
The Calgary-based company said its net income rose to C$628
million ($586 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, in the
three months ended June 30 from C$605 million, or 59 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings of 69 Canadian cents per share matched
the average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, while average realized prices for crude oil, natural gas
liquids and bitumen rose to C$90.33 per barrel from C$77.98.
Husky also owns two refineries North America, holds a 50
percent interest in a third, and operates a heavy oil upgrader
in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Throughput at its refineries and
Lloydminster upgrader fell to 304,000 bpd from 317,000.
Cash flow from operations, a measure of the company's
ability to pay for new projects, rose about 4 percent to C$1.5
billion, or C$1.52 per share.
($1 = 1.0746 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Ashutsoh Pandey in
Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)