CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) began minor planned maintenance at its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader on Friday, the company said.

Husky has said the plant, which turns extra-heavy crude into refinery-ready light oil, will operate at 70-80 percent of capacity during the work in September and October. The capacity of the plant, located on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, is 82,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)