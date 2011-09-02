* Lloydminster output cut to 70-80 pct of capacity

* Work to last about 45 days (Adds duration of turnaround)

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) began minor planned maintenance at its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader on Friday, the company said.

Husky spokeswoman Colleen McConnell said the plant, which turns extra-heavy crude into refinery-ready light oil, will operate at 70-80 percent of capacity over about 45 days of work.

The capacity of the plant, located on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, is 82,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)