(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Husky Energy Inc's third-quarter
profit doubled on robust production and higher realized crude
prices.
The company, Canada's third-largest oil producer and
refiner, reported a net income of C$521 million, or 53 Canadian
cents a share, up from C$261 million, or 30 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned C$503 million, or 53
Canadian cents a share.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing,
produces oil and gas in Canada and Southeast Asia and operates
refineries in British Columbia and Ohio.
It benefited from strong oil prices in the quarter, as the
West Texas Intermediate benchmark oil prices rose 18 percent
from the year-ago quarter to $89.62 per barrel and European
Brent LCOc1 prices rose 46 percent to $112.09.
Husky's cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund
new projects and drilling, was C$1.33 billion, or C$1.39 per
share, compared with C$794 million, or 93 Canadian cents per
share, last year.
Total production before royalties averaged 309,100 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 288,700 boe/d
in the year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)