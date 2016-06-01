(Adds details on company performance)
By Eric M. Johnson
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 Husky Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, expects to
generate full-year free cash flow and may reinstate a cash
dividend after the recent rally in crude oil prices.
Husky also said it successfully restarted its
30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Sunrise project that was shut down
beginning on May 7 as a massive wildfire threatened the oil
sands region in northern Alberta.
The blaze cut Canadian oil output by 1 million barrels a
day, though some producers have resumed operations. Evacuees
from the key city of Fort McMurray began returning home on
Wednesday.
The company said it could maintain production if crude
prices hovered around $30 per barrel, though it expects to
generate about C$800 million ($611 million) in full-year free
cash flow if oil stayed at $50 on an annualized basis.
Cash flow for the first quarter 2016 was about C$410
million. For the year ended in 2015, it was C$3.3 billion.
Its cash flow forecast comes as oil producers have suffered
from a rout in crude prices since 2014, though prices have
rebounded in recent weeks. Crude futures dropped 0.6 percent to
$48.78 on Wednesday.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, also
operates in southeast Asia, and holds numerous exploration
licenses off Canada's Atlantic shore.
It said it was on track to complete eight projects by the
end of 2016 that would eventually contribute 90,000 bpd of new
production.
Husky's average production during the first quarter was
roughly 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The Calgary-based company cut its budget and production
outlook and suspended the quarterly dividend in January.
Company officials told an investor conference on Wednesday
it sold legacy assets in the Dodsland area of Saskatchewan for
roughly C$100 million, bringing total asset sales in western
Canada to about C$1 billion. That amounted to approximately
22,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Husky has agreed to sell assets worth about C$2.9 billion
this year, including $163 million in royalty assets.
Husky Chief Executive Officer Asim Ghosh said the company
was ramping up output at its Sunrise project. The unexpected
shutdown has delayed full operations to early 2017 from late
2016.
"When I put it all together I still believe that we'll hit
our 60,000 bpd some time in '17," Husky Senior Vice President
John Myer said. "Early '17."
Next year it will cut $100 million to $150 million from 2016
"sustaining" capital expenditures of some $2.5 billion, it said.
Husky shares rose 3 Canadian cents to $15.17.
($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta and Jeffrey Benkoe)