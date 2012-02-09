UPDATE 2-Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 Husky Energy Inc plans maintenance outages at its Canadian heavy oil upgrader and U.S. refineries in 2012, the company said on Thursday.
Husky said the 82,000 barrel a day Lloydminster upgrader, located on the ALberta-Sakatchewan border, will be off-line for three weeks in the first half of this year for hydrogen plant repairs and a catalyst changeout.
The 160,000 bpd Lima, Ohio, refinery will have a 15-day diesel hydrotreater outage in the fourth quarter as well as a 29-day aromatics outage in the period.
The company plans a 21-day partial outage at the 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio, refinery in mid-2012, it said.
Husky said neither of the refinery turnarounds are expected to have a material impact on crude throughput. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high