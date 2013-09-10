CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Husky Energy Inc
, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, will proceed
with a $300 million plan that will let its 160,000 barrel per
day Lima, Ohio, refinery process up to 40,000 bpd of Canadian
heavy crude by 2017, according to a media report on Tuesday.
The Lima News said on its website that Husky officials
confirmed in a meeting with the paper and local official that
they would go ahead with the plan. A spokesperson for the
company could not be immediately reached for comment.
While construction will begin next year, most of the work
will be completed during maintenance turnarounds scheduled for
the fall of 2015 and 2016.
The company first said it was considering the project last
month.