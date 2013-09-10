CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Husky Energy Inc , Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, will proceed with a $300 million plan that will let its 160,000 barrel per day Lima, Ohio, refinery process up to 40,000 bpd of Canadian heavy crude by 2017, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The Lima News said on its website that Husky officials confirmed in a meeting with the paper and local official that they would go ahead with the plan. A spokesperson for the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

While construction will begin next year, most of the work will be completed during maintenance turnarounds scheduled for the fall of 2015 and 2016.

The company first said it was considering the project last month.