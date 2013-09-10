* $300 mln project to process 40,000 bpd
* Complete by 2017, report says
* Husky says design work under way, project not yet approved
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Husky Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, will proceed
with a $300 million plan that will let its 160,000 barrel per
day Lima, Ohio, refinery process up to 40,000 bpd of Canadian
heavy crude by 2017, according to a media report on Tuesday.
The Lima News said on its website that Husky officials
confirmed in a meeting with the paper and local officials that
they would go ahead with the plan.
However, Mel Duvall, a spokesman for the company, said in an
email that the company is still doing early work on the revamp
and has not yet approved the project.
"We are moving forward with preliminary engineering design
at the Lima refinery on a proposed project," Duvall wrote. "The
project has not yet been sanctioned. That decision will be made
once the engineering study is completed and evaluated."
The newspaper said construction will begin next year, but
that most of the work will be completed during maintenance
turnarounds scheduled for the fall of 2015 and 2016.
The company first said it was considering the project last
month.