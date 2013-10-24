Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil producer, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit as its refining business was hurt by a sharp drop in market crack spreads, or the price difference between crude oil and the refined product.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said net income fell to C$512 million ($492.83 million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$526 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose 6 percent to C$544 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, in line with analysts average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which operates in Canada and Asia, said cash flow rose 6 percent to C$1.35 billion in the quarter.
Total upstream production rose 8 percent to 309,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.