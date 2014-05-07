BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, said its first-quarter profit rose 24 percent, helped by stronger prices for its crude oil, natural gas liquids and bitumen.
Average realized pricing in the first quarter ended March 31 rose to $87.32 per barrel from $68.32 a year earlier.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said net income rose to C$662 million ($608 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$535 million, or 54 Canadian cents. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.