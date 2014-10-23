Oct 23 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil company, reported an 11.5 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by an increase in production.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, said net income rose to C$571 million, for the
quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$512 million a year earlier.
Net income was flat on a per share basis at 52 Canadian
cents per share.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said total production
rose about 10 percent to 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) from 309,000 boepd, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)