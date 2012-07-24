July 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 36 percent fall
in second-quarter profit on lower production and weaker realized
crude oil prices.
Net income fell to C$431 million, or 43 Canadian cents per
share, from C$669 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
The company earned 45 Canadian cents per share on an
adjusted basis.
Production in the quarter averaged 281,900 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 311,600 boe/d in the
year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Scott
Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Supriya Kurane)