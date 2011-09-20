* 5,000 litres of drilling fluid spills at White Rose well
* Drilling suspended pending investigation
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Canada's East Coast
energy regulator said on Tuesday it was responding to a report
of spilled drilling fluid in the North Atlantic from a rig
operated by Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO).
About 5,000 litres (1,300 gallons) of synthetic-based mud
spilled from the GSF Grand Banks rig during drilling of a
development well at Husky's White Rose field, the
Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board
said.
Drilling has been suspended as the board investigates the
incident.
The mud is a heavy fluid used to lubricate the drill pipe
and balance reservoir pressure. Because of the weight, it sinks
to the sea floor, the board said.
Effects of such a spill are limited because the synthetic
base oil in the fluid is a food-grade product with low
toxicity, it said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)