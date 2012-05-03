* Small fire on FPSO extinguished without incident
* Does not hamper start of planned shutdown
(Adds detail and comment.)
CALGARY, Alberta May 3 A small fire ignited at
a power generator aboard the production vessel at Husky Energy
Inc's White Rose oil field in the North Atlantic off
Newfoundland on Monday but did not affect the start of a 125-day
maintenance shut down at the field, the company said.
The unit was shut down and the fire was extinguished without
injury. Systems and operations on the SeaRose floating
production, storage and offloading vessel have returned to
normal, according to the company and Newfoundland's offshore
regulator.
The incident came as the company began a planned 125-day
shutdown of the 63,000 barrel per day White Rose and North
Amethyst fields while the SeaRose is sent to dry dock.
"We are in the process today of shutting in wells," said
Colleen McConnell, a spokeswoman for the company. "That's
continuing as planned and this incident has no impact on that."
Husky shares fell 26 Canadian cents to C$25.25 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett; Editing by
Bernard Orr)