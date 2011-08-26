CALGARY, Alberta Aug 26 Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) White Rose oil field off the Newfoundland coast was hit by a power failure on the production vessel on Thursday and all wells shut off automatically, the region's regulator said.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said Husky had informed it that power had been restored to the floating production, storage and offloading vessel, known as the SeaRose, on Friday.

There was no immediate word of production impact. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)