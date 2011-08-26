* Outage knocks out production for 11 hours

* Expected to resume normal output on Friday (Adds company comment, production rate)

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 26 A power outage cut production at Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) White Rose oil field in the North Atlantic for about 11 hours on Thursday, the company and regulators said.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said on Friday that all wells at the field, located 350 km (218 miles) east of St. John's, Newfoundland, shut down automatically when the power failed aboard the SeaRose floating production vessel.

Output resumed just after midnight local time and is expected to ramp up through the day, Husky spokeswoman Colleen McConnell said in an email.

The company is investigating the cause of the incident.

White Rose and the adjacent North Amethyst field produced an average of about 67,000 barrels of oil a day in June, according to C-NLOPB figures. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)