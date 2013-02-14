UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Husqvarna : * Says will no longer have a financial target for sales growth * Says medium term, initiatives to improve the group's operating margin will
have higher priority than growth * Says the operating margin will be supported by growth in selective areas * Says aims to strengthen the operating margin by a sustainable improvement of the gross margin, enabled by reduction of product cost and complexity, as well as lower cost to serve and sales channel and product mix improvement * Says other three financial targets remain; to achieve an operating margin of more than 10% over the course of a business cycle, a seasonally adjusted net debt in relation to EBITDA that should not exceed a multiple of 2.5 in the long term, and that the dividend shall normally exceed 40% of income for the year * Says the near term operating environment is expected to remain challenging,
especially in the European markets
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources