UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Husqvarna : * Says looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing their
inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic uncertainty is
expected to continue for 2013 * Says intensify preparation of the group for 2013; securing new product
launches and enhanced customer service as well as measures to improve
efficiency by reducing the fixed cost base and increasing flexibility * Says more details will be communicated during the fourth quarter 2012 * Says preseason demand for seasonal products such as snow throwers was soft
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources