STOCKHOLM, July 17 Swedish outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in second-quarter earnings on Friday on the back of cost cuts and decent demand on both sides of the North Atlantic.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, reported an operating profit of 1.68 billion crowns ($196 million) versus the 1.61 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.37 billion a year ago. ($1 = 8.5469 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)