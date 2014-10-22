UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected rise in third quarter earnings on Wednesday, and said it expected demand to remain stable in the fourth quarter.
Operating profit at Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, rose to 301 million Swedish crowns from a year-ago 206 million to top a forecast of 279 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources