STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna posted a rise in first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Tuesday and said it had identified fresh measures to offset the anticipated impact from a stronger dollar ahead.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, reported an operating profit of 1.112 billion crowns ($127.7 million) versus the 1.105 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and 908 million a year ago. ($1 = 8.7067 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)