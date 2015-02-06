UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Husqvarna CEO and CFO in telephone interview with Reuters:
* CEO says outlook for coming sales season stable in Europe
* CEO says underlying macro environment looking even better in north america ahead of sales season
* CEO says outlook for construction strong in north america
* CFO says fx impact seen roughly flat in 2015 versus 2014
* CFO says sees capex of about 1.3 billion sek in fy2015
* CEO says has not seen any real benefit on material costs from price fall in raw materials Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.