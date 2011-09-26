* Sees Q3 EBIT 100 mln SEK, vs year-earlier 411 mln

* Sees Q3 sales at 6.2 bln SEK, down 5 percent

* Market weakness continued to weigh in Q3

* Shares down 7.5 percent (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 - Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST), the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools, said third-quarter operating profit likely fell to 100 million Swedish crowns ($14.6 million), from 411 million a year ago, and it expected more tough trading in the fourth quarter.

Husqvarna shares were down 7.5 percent at 1330 GMT to their lowest level since March 2009.

It said third-quarter sales would be 6.2 billion crowns, down from 6.9 billion in the 2010 period. Its previous guidance for the third quarter, given in July, had been for lower group shipments than a year earlier.

"Husqvarna ... has been negatively affected by the slowdown in the global consumer demand and the uncertain economic environment in combination with unfavorable weather. Due to the demand situation, a hiring freeze has been implemented for the entire Group until further notice," it said.

Husqvarna was scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct. 20.

It said it would book around 45 million crowns in costs related to production disturbances at its Orangeburg in the quarter, and 21 million related to the termination of its former CEO's contract. ($1 = 6.863 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Dan Lalor)