STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Swedish garden equipment maker Husqvarna's (HUSQb.ST) chief executive, who had been facing problems with a U.S. plant before taking sick leave in June, is to quit the company even though he is fit to work again.

"The board of directors and Magnus Yngen have agreed that Husqvarna is better served by a new CEO and president following Magnus Yngen's leave of absence," Husqvarna said on Monday.

Husqvarna shares, down 44 percent this year, were up 5.9 percent at 31.80 crowns at 1340 GMT.

In April, the company issued a profit warning due to problems at a site in Orangeburg, South Carolina, which produces mainly ride-on lawn mowers. The group also makes chainsaws, hedge-trimmers and lawn mowers.

It said in July it was still dealing with the U.S. problems.

Chairman Lars Westerberg told Reuters that Yngen had been declared fit to work on Aug. 10.

"Everyone had a look at this during the summer. But this morning the whole board together came to the conclusion that it is better for the company and shareholders (if Yngen leaves)," he said. Hans Linnarson, executive vice president, head of sales Europe and Asia/Pacific, remains acting CEO.

Westerberg told Reuters the search for a new CEO and president could take six months. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Patrick Lannin)