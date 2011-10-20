* Q3 op profit down 73 pct to 113 mln crowns vs 100 mln forecast

* Q3 sales 6.4 bln crowns vs 6.2 bln forecast

* U.S. production problems coming to an end (Adds quotes, background)

By Patrick Lannin and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 Garden equipment maker Husqvarna beat its own gloomy profit forecast on Thursday and said it hoped to put problems at a U.S. plant behind it from the start of next year.

The Swedish company, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment, which has launched a robotic lawnmower, recently ditched its chief executive after the U.S. problems and issued a profit warning in September.

In the event, third-quarter operating profit fell 73 percent to 113 million Swedish crowns ($17 million), compared with its profit forecast of around 100 million.

Sales came in at 6.4 billion crowns rather than the 6.2 billion forecast by the company.

"Husqvarna's consumer business has been affected by the slowdown in the global consumer demand, the uncertain economic environment and the unfavorable weather," acting chief executive Hans Linnarson said on Thursday.

The company said it was facing "continued economic uncertainty".

However, investors were relieved that the company beat its own forecasts and shares rose 4.97 percent to 31.50 crowns by 1129 GMT in a market that was only slightly higher.

"For 2012, Husqvarna sees a better product mix with retailers with unchanged listings (floor space)," investment bank SEB Enskilda said in a note to clients, referring to how many of the company's products a retailer will stock in each outlet.

"This is positive, as the big fear has been they would lose customers and listings due to the delivery problems that the production problems in 2011 ... caused," it added.

U.S. WOES OVERCOME?

The group was hit this year by production problems at its Orangeburg plant in South Carolina after a move from Nebraska. The company ended the contract of chief executive Magnus Yngen in August after sick leave following the problems.

Linnarson said the company was coming to the end of the problems at Orangeburg and that Husqvarna was already ramping up output for the 2012 season.

"As we approach the start of next year we think that Orangeburg has got back to normal, is working like a normal factory. We seem to have got to the bottom of that problem," Linnarson told Reuters.

The company's business is very seasonal, with demand for consumer garden products and commercial lawn and garden products normally peaking in the second quarter, while the peak season for chainsaws is normally in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.596 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)