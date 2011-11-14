* Aims to turn Americas business to profit

* Share trade to be resumed (Adds company comments)

STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Garden equipment maker Husqvarna is planning to turn around production at its loss-making U.S. plant with the next 3 to 5 years and is now aiming for a 5 percent profit margin.

The Swedish company said it was clarifying a report on Friday, which quoted its chief executive as saying the company was seeing better U.S. demand, after which the Stockholm bourse on Monday suspended its shares.

"The aim is to achieve an operating margin of 5 percent within three to five years," the company said in a statement, referring to its Americas business.

In the first nine months of 2011, the Americas unit had an operating margin of -3.8 percent.

After initially falling about 3 percent, Husqvarna shares resumed trading and were up 0.3 pct up at 33.35 crowns at 1051 GMT.

Otherwise, the shares are down 40 percent this year compared with a 15 percent drop in the Stockholm benchmark index.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment, recently ditched its chief executive after the U.S. problems and issued a profit warning in September.

Third-quarter operating profit fell 73 percent to 113 million Swedish crowns ($17 million), compared with its forecast of around 100 million. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)