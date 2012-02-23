* Q4 operating loss 236 mln SEk vs consensus 174 mln
* Planned savings delayed beyond this year
* Shares down 1 pct
STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 Garden equipment group
Husqvarna AB, hit by production problems in the
United States, sank to a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter
loss on Thursday and said it was difficult to judge future
demand.
It said planned savings from a restructuring programme,
being carried out over 2009 through 2012, would now be delayed
to beyond the end this year.
The Swedish group, the world's biggest maker of outdoor
power equipment, made an operating loss of 236 million crowns
($35.4 million), more than the average forecast in a Reuters
poll of 174 million and a year-ago loss of 36 million.
"The outlook regarding consumer demand is difficult to
assess," the group said in a statement. Husqvarna shares were
down 1 percent at 38.50 crowns.
Husqvarna has been plagued by production problems at a new
plant in South Carolina, after a move from Nebraska.
The quarterly loss in its U.S. business was much larger than
expected, at 290 million crowns versus a forecast 110 million.
In the Europe and the Asia/Pacific division, the company
made a profit of 92 million crowns, against an expected loss of
61 million.
The fourth quarter is Husqvarna's seasonally weakest as
winter weather in many of its markets keeps gardeners indoors.
The spring gardening season is its peak time but it saw its
floor space at retailers being unchanged for the 2012 season.
The restructuring is aimed at eliminating manufacturing
overlaps. It said it wanted to focus on delivering a good
performance for 2012, meaning the pace of the programme was
being reviewed and savings delayed to beyond this year.
($1 = 6.6673 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Veronica Ek; Editing by David
Holmes)