STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 Garden equipment group Husqvarna AB, hit by production problems in the United States, sank to a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Thursday and said it was difficult to judge future demand.

It said planned savings from a restructuring programme, being carried out over 2009 through 2012, would now be delayed to beyond the end this year.

The Swedish group, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment, made an operating loss of 236 million crowns ($35.4 million), more than the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 174 million and a year-ago loss of 36 million.

"The outlook regarding consumer demand is difficult to assess," the group said in a statement. Husqvarna shares were down 1 percent at 38.50 crowns.

Husqvarna has been plagued by production problems at a new plant in South Carolina, after a move from Nebraska.

The quarterly loss in its U.S. business was much larger than expected, at 290 million crowns versus a forecast 110 million.

In the Europe and the Asia/Pacific division, the company made a profit of 92 million crowns, against an expected loss of 61 million.

The fourth quarter is Husqvarna's seasonally weakest as winter weather in many of its markets keeps gardeners indoors.

The spring gardening season is its peak time but it saw its floor space at retailers being unchanged for the 2012 season.

The restructuring is aimed at eliminating manufacturing overlaps. It said it wanted to focus on delivering a good performance for 2012, meaning the pace of the programme was being reviewed and savings delayed to beyond this year. ($1 = 6.6673 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Veronica Ek; Editing by David Holmes)