BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posted second-quarter operating profit roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday, but said it was hard to see how markets in Europe and North America would develop ahead.
Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of chainsaws, trimmers, lawn mowers and garden tractors was 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($158.41 million) against a year-earlier 1.0 billion and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.2 billion.
During the quarter, growth in North America continued, but Europe was weak.
"Looking ahead, the immediate market development in Europe as well as in North America is difficult to assess," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing