STOCKHOLM, April 24 Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit on Thursday as efficiency measures put a lid on costs and said it was cautiously optimistic about demand.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 903 million Swedish crowns ($137 million) versus 858 million seen in a Reuters poll and a profit of 688 million in the same quarter of 2013, helped by an early spring in Europe.

It had a 308 million crown operating loss in the final quarter of 2013.

"Going forward, we will continue the execution of the Accelerated Improvement Program. In addition, we are cautiously optimistic about the underlying demand," CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.

($1 = 6.5704 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)