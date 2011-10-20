STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST) said on Thursday that it expected economic uncertainty ahead as it reported a slide in third quarter earnings in line with a recent profit warning.

The group reported operating profit of 113 million Swedish crowns ($17 million). In September's profit warning, it forecast profit of 100 million crowns. In the same period of 2010, its operating profit was 411 million crowns.

"Due to seasonality, the fourth quarter is a minor quarter in terms of sales and earnings. The outlook is primarily based on an expectation of continued economic uncertainty and the current high inventory levels in the trade," it said in a statement.