STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Garden equipment and tools
maker Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST) said on Thursday that it expected
economic uncertainty ahead as it reported a slide in third
quarter earnings in line with a recent profit warning.
The group reported operating profit of 113 million Swedish
crowns ($17 million). In September's profit warning, it forecast
profit of 100 million crowns. In the same period of 2010, its
operating profit was 411 million crowns.
"Due to seasonality, the fourth quarter is a minor quarter
in terms of sales and earnings. The outlook is primarily based
on an expectation of continued economic uncertainty and the
current high inventory levels in the trade," it said in a
statement.
($1 = 6.596 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)