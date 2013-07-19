STOCKHOLM, July 19 Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna reported a slightly deeper than expected fall in second quarter earnings on Friday and said the outlook for the European market was cautious but still upbeat in North America.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($154.57 million) versus the 1.14 billion in the same quarter of 2012 and the 1.1 billion mean forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)