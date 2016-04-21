STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected adjusted operating profit for the first quarter on Thursday and said pre-season demand this year had started off slightly higher than in 2015.

Adjusted operating profit at Husqvarna increased to 1.17 billion Swedish crowns ($144 mln) from a year-ago 1.11 billion, beating a mean forecast for a 1.08 bln profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales, which reached 11.4 billion crowns and were slightly above forecast, are highest towards the end of the first quarter and during the second quarter for the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers. ($1 = 8.1276 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)