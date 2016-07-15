UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 15 Husqvarna AB
* The Swedish maker of outdoor power products such as chainsaws, trimmers and lawn mowers posts forecast-beating operating margin, sending shares higher
* Q2 operating margin 15 pct vs year-ago 13.7 pct and consensus market forecast 13.9 pct
* Margin improvement driven by cost reductions and stronger product mix, boosts confidence in group reaching full-year margin target of 10 pct in 2017 or 2018
* Shares close 8.4 pct higher at nine-year high
* Q2 net sales amounted to 11,504 mln crowns vs year-ago 12,263 mln
* Q2 operating income increased to 1,729 mln crowns vs year-ago 1,675 mln
* Analysts' forecasts according to Reuters poll: Q2 core operating result was seen at 1,712 mln crowns, sales seen at 12.3 bln
* Says priority for group during remainder of year will be to offset currency headwind and finance profitable growth initiatives by operational improvements
* Says positive development continued in Q2, despite lower demand for lawn and garden products in North America, which was affected by unfavourable weather
* Says turn-around of consumer brands division is proceeding according to plan
* CEO Kai Warn tells Reuters he still sees it as realistic to reach 10 pct operating margin goal in 2017 or 2018
* CEO says ambition for consumer brands division still 5 pct operating margin in 2018
* CFO Jan Ytterberg says sees negative currency effects of around 475 mln crowns ($55.9 mln) in 2016 vs previous forecast of 450 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources