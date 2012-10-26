UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Husqvarna CEO Hans Linnarson tells Reuters: * Eurozone worries spread to Northern Europe at the end of Q3 * Customers in key European markets have turned cautious due to the macro-economic situation * Planning for normal seasonal weather next year (Reporting by Veronica Ek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources