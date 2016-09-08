UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 Gardening equipment firm Husqvarna said on Thursday it would shift its focus more toward growing sales, as it reset its financial targets for the first time since listing a decade ago.
It set a target of annual net sales growth between 3 and 5 percent, saying it aimed to grow between 1 and 2 percentage points faster than the annual long term market growth rate of 2 to 3 percent.
"We are now taking our next step, which is to put stronger emphasis on profitable growth," CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.
Husqvarna retained its 10 percent operating margin goal.
Many analysts had foreseen the move after the company reached two out of three targets last year, while savings have pushed it closer to its operating margin goal, despite severe currency headwinds.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Daniel Dickson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources