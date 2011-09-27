* Lists between $100 mln and $500 mln in debts, assets
* Blames bankruptcy on fluctuation in copper prices
* Says plans to sell assets
(Adds information on Hussey's debts; no-comment from company;
details on sale plan)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Hussey Copper Corp has filed
for bankruptcy and plans to sell its assets, citing financial
strain in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Leetsdale, Pennsylvania-based Hussey, a maker of copper bus
bar and other copper products, entered a voluntary Chapter 11
petition on Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court, listing
between $100 million and $500 million in assets and
liabilities.
The company said it reached a baseline, or "stalking
horse," agreement to sell itself to KHC Acquisition LLC after
efforts to refinance its debt failed. Hussey said it will
engage in a "competitive bidding process" in which other
suitors can outbid KHC.
In an affidavit filed with the petition, Chief
Restructuring Officer Dalton Edgecomb said fluctuations in the
price of copper have hurt Hussey, which lost $3 million in net
income in 2010. Copper prices have fallen more than 20 percent
this year as concerns about a possible global recession weighed
on the economically sensitive metal.
Hussey said it owes about $38 million to first-lien
lenders, including units of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) and PNC Bank. The company tried
unsuccessfully to refinance its debt as part of a forbearance agreement after defaulting on the loans.
Hussey also owes $2.4 million to second lien lender
Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) and about $29 million in
unsecured trade debts to various suppliers, it said. Metal
Management Pittsburgh Inc holds the largest unsecured claim at
$9.05 million, court papers show.
A spokesman for the company did not return a call seeking
comment. A lawyer for Hussey did not return a voice message on
Tuesday.
Founded in 1848, Hussey bills itself as the world's leading
producer of copper bus bar, strips used to help conduct
electricity in switchboards. It also makes construction copper
sheet, transformer winding and copper tape, according to its
Website. It filed for bankruptcy with five affiliates.
The case is In re Hussey Copper Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13010.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; additional reporting by
Caroline Humer; editing by Robert MacMillan and Andre Grenon)