HONG KONG May 4 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
has made a 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) bid for Eircom Group
Ltd, the Irish phone company that was granted court protection
from creditors, Bloomberg reported.
The cash offer by Hutchison's Three Ireland unit was
rejected by Ireland's court-appointed examiner overseeing the
reorganization because there were too many conditions attached,
the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Eircom was granted court protection from creditors at the
end of March to allow it to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5
billion) of debt.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, has
been steadily buying European businesses. In February, it
bought Orange Austria from France's Telecom and a
private equity fund in a deal valued at $1.3 billion euros
including debt.
It derived 42 percent of its 2011 revenues totalling
HK$387.7 billion ($50 billion) from Europe. Out of total
revenues, its 3 Group telecom business in Europe contributed 15
percent.
Hutchison's shares were down 0.4 percent in late morning
trade, compared with a 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark Hang
Seng index.
Hutchison has wireless operations in Ireland and a deal
would help the Hong Kong company to consolidate its operations
there, a person who has worked on telecom deals said. But a 2
billion euro offer would represent a "pretty big hair cut" to
the debt holders, the person added.
A Hutchison spokesman in Hong Kong declined comment.
Statutory accounts for Eircom Ltd, showed it has recognised
a new provision of 2.5 billion euros debt related to loan
guarantees for the Eircom group. This, and a non-cash impairment
of 370 million euros relating to its Meteor Mobile business,
lead to an operating loss of 2.86 billion for the year to June
2011.
Launched in 2005, Three Ireland is a mobile operator and
runs a high-speed network. So far, Hutchison has invested 800
million euros in building its network, according to the
company's website www.3ireland.ie.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by
Richard Pullin)