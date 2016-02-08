BRUSSELS, Feb 8 - EU antitrust regulators will decide by
March 11 whether to allow CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations,
marking the Hong Kong group's second European telecoms deal
under EU review.
The two companies sought EU approval last Friday, according
to a filing on the European Commission website.
The deal is expected to come under tough scrutiny because it
will reduce the number of mobile players in Italy from four to
three, a figure which regulators fear will lead to higher
prices.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing,
however could argue that the merged company will compete with
two other equal size rivals Telecom Italia and
Vodafone.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund owns
47.9 percent of Vimpelcom's voting rights.
The Commission can either clear the deal, with or without
conditions, or open a full-scale investigation if it has
substantial concerns.
The EU competition enforcer last week warned Hutchison of
the potential anti-competitive effects of its proposed 10.3
billion pound ($14.93 billion) bid for Telefonica's
British business O2, which will also reduce the number of mobile
network operators to three from four.
($1 = 0.6898 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)